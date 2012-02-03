Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Structural Change and the Current Account

The Case of Germany
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gsh6tpz0s-en
Authors
Fabrizio Coricelli, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Coricelli, F. and A. Wörgötter (2012), “Structural Change and the Current Account: The Case of Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 940, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gsh6tpz0s-en.
Go to top