Strengthening the results chain

Synthesis of case studies of results-based management by providers
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/544032a1-en
Authors
Rosie Zwart
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Zwart, R. (2017), “Strengthening the results chain: Synthesis of case studies of results-based management by providers”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/544032a1-en.
