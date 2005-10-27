Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening Regulation in Chile

The Case of Network Industries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/831502583012
Authors
Alexander Galetovic, Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Galetovic, A. and L. de Mello (2005), “Strengthening Regulation in Chile: The Case of Network Industries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 455, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/831502583012.
Go to top