This report presents the findings of a review of current strategies and practices in entrepreneurship support provision at the University of Applied Sciences Schmalkalden. The report also presents a selection of international learning models with the aim of providing inspiration for new approaches at the University of Applied Sciences Schmalkalden. The following questions have been investigated: What are current strategies and practices in university entrepreneurship support? How accessible is entrepreneurship support for students and graduates? How well is the university entrepreneurship support integrated into the wider local entrepreneurship support system? The report presents achievements and challenges in light of the above questions and advances recommendations for future action.
Promoting Successful Graduate Entrepreneurship at the University of Applied Sciences Schmalkalden, Germany
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
