Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening economic resilience

Insights from the post-1970 record of severe recessions and financial crises
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b748a4b-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Alain de Serres, Filippo Gori, Mikkel Hermansen, Oliver Röhn
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A. et al. (2017), “Strengthening economic resilience: Insights from the post-1970 record of severe recessions and financial crises”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b748a4b-en.
Go to top