Stimulating Innovation in Russia

The Role of Institutions and Policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/324526053041
Authors
Christian Gianella, William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gianella, C. and W. Tompson (2007), “Stimulating Innovation in Russia: The Role of Institutions and Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 539, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/324526053041.
