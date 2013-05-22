Skip to main content
Stimulating Economic Growth through Knowledge-Based Investment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46dbzqhj9v-en
Authors
Charles Hulten
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hulten, C. (2013), “Stimulating Economic Growth through Knowledge-Based Investment”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2013/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46dbzqhj9v-en.
