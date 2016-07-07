State-Owned Enterprises in Asia: National Practices for Performance Evaluation and Management

This report provides an overview of national practices towards performance evaluation and management of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in 11 Asian economies (Bhutan, People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore and Viet Nam). It notably examines the degree of formalisation of performance evaluation systems, the types of financial and non-financial indicators used to measure SOE performance and the extent to which results inform executive remuneration and sanctions.