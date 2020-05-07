Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Start-ups, Killer Acquisitions and Merger Control

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dac52a99-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Start-ups, Killer Acquisitions and Merger Control”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dac52a99-en.
Go to top