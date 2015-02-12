This STAN: OECD Structural Analysis Statistics 2014 provides analysts and researchers with a comprehensive tool for analysing industrial performance across countries. It includes annual measures of production, value added (at current and constant prices), gross fixed capital formation, number engaged and labour compensation. Data are in national currency for current price data i.e. in Euros for EMU countries; in terms of the current price value in the reference year (usually 2005) for volume data and in number of persons for employment data. Coverage is provided for 15 OECD countries and for multiple sectors, with extended coverage of service sectors according to ISIC Revision 4 classification.