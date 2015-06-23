Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity Spillovers from the Global Frontier and Public Policy

Industry-Level Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03hkvxhmr-en
Authors
Alessandro Saia, Dan Andrews, Silvia Albrizio
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Saia, A., D. Andrews and S. Albrizio (2015), “Productivity Spillovers from the Global Frontier and Public Policy: Industry-Level Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03hkvxhmr-en.
Go to top