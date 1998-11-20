Societal Cohesion and the Globalising Economy

As economic globalisation runs its seemingly relentless course, the demands on OECD economies' flexibility are set to increase still further in the years to come. What kind of society will be able to cope with these pressures? How much and what kinds of adaptability will be required of individuals, institutions and enterprises? What forces will hold OECD societies together in an environment shaped by intense international competition and fast-moving technological change? This publication looks into the prospects for societal cohesion in tomorrow's world. It assesses the long-run implications of continuing with the current set of policies, and examines ideas that may help societies strike a sustainable balance between economic flexibility and a cohesive social fabric.