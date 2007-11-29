Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Social Service Transport: Transport for Elderly and Handicapped Persons

Report of the Fifty-First Round Table on Transport Economics held in Paris on 20-21 March 1980
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105146-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1981), Social Service Transport: Transport for Elderly and Handicapped Persons: Report of the Fifty-First Round Table on Transport Economics held in Paris on 20-21 March 1980, ECMT Round Tables, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105146-en.
Go to top