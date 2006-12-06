Skip to main content
Social Security Reform in Brazil

Achievements and Remaining Challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/353362832738
Fabio Giambiagi, Luiz de Mello
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Giambiagi, F. and L. de Mello (2006), “Social Security Reform in Brazil: Achievements and Remaining Challenges”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 534, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/353362832738.
