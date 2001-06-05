What is the contribution of the social sciences to improving our understanding of social and technological innovation processes? How can they help to overcome some of the barriers to technological and social innovation and improve the management of innovation by limiting the negative side-effects of new technologies and social change? And how can social and technological innovations contribute to the better functioning of social science?

These were some of the questions tackled at the Tokyo Workshop on Social Sciences and Innovation which brought together high-level experts and policy makers from the OECD countries as well as from Asia, Africa and South America to discuss the role of the social sciences in fostering innovation.