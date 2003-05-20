Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social Policies, Family Types and Child Outcomes in Selected OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/625063031050
Authors
Sheila B. Kamerman, Michelle Neuman, Jane Waldfogel, Jeanne Brooks-Gunn
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kamerman, S. et al. (2003), “Social Policies, Family Types and Child Outcomes in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/625063031050.
Go to top