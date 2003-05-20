- Child development and child well-being are major concerns in many OECD countries and are the subject of ongoing work at the OECD. These concerns have led to a search for policies to offset poverty, deprivation, vulnerability, and the risk factors that can trigger a lifelong cycle of disadvantage. It is in this context that we carried out a review of the research literature on child outcomes and of the different social policies that may affect them. The paper is organized in four parts: (1) a summary of child outcomes of concern in various OECD countries; (2) a discussion of one particular outcome, child poverty, and its negative consequences for children; (3) a summary of the research linking different family types with different outcomes; and (4) the social policies that may lead to different positive and negative outcomes.
- Our main conclusions from this literature review is that knowledge-building is proceeding, in particular, with regard to child poverty and the policies ...
Social Policies, Family Types and Child Outcomes in Selected OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
