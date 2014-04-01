Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) 2014 Synthesis Report

This report presents the results from the 2014 edition of the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI). It includes a description of the SIGI and its sub-indices (or dimensions), as well as key results when it comes to the level of discrimination in social institutions (defined as formal and informal laws, social norms and practices) towards women and girls. The report includes a section on understanding development processes trhough the SIGI, with some thematic analyses. The second section presents regional analyses, with a panorama of key results per region, as well as some best practices and priority action areas. An annex includes the SIGI methodology and framework.