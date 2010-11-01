Skip to main content
Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development in the Marche Region, Italy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7jf7tj6mt-en
Authors
Jonathan Potter, Alessandra Proto, Marco Marchese
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Potter, J., A. Proto and M. Marchese (2010), “Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development in the Marche Region, Italy”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2010/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7jf7tj6mt-en.
