The Marche region is one of the most industrialised regions in Italy and is considered a region of excellence, not only for its economic performance, but also for its cultural, natural and social richness. Marche belongs to what has come to be called the “Third Italy”: a model of development based on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in industrial districts. Its economy is driven by the performance of a myriad of SMEs, which have been characterised by a high level of creativity and innovation in the past…
Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development in the Marche Region, Italy
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
