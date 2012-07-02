Skip to main content
Sluggish Productivity Growth in Denmark

The Usual Suspects?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hj88txt-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan, Stéphanie Jamet
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M. and S. Jamet (2012), “Sluggish Productivity Growth in Denmark: The Usual Suspects?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 975, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hj88txt-en.
