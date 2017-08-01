SIGI Regional Report for Latin America and the Caribbean

This report presents an overview of discrimination in social institutions in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, based on the data from the 2014 edition of the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI). It presents progress and challenges in the region when it comes to realising gender equality and addressing obstacles rooted in discriminatory laws, norms and practices towards women, as well as key results for each of the five dimensions of the SIGI. The last section focuses on the development cost of discriminatory social institutions. The report highlights some good practices and provides concrete policy recommendations to advance the gender equality agenda.