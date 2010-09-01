Shooting for the Moon: Good Practices in Local Youth Entrepreneurship Support

Entrepreneurship is considered a key driver of economic growth and job creation all over OECD countries. Within this framework, promoting youth entrepreneurship is an area of growing policy interest for OECD national and local governments. Public policy can play an important role in stimulating motivations and entrepreneurial attitudes in young people and to provide the right set of skills to start-up and run a business. For framework conditions conducive to fostering the development of talents and youth entrepreneurship, taking appropriate action at the local level is of crucial importance…