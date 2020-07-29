Shocks, risks and global value chains

The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to renewed discussions on the benefits and costs of global value chains (GVCs), and in particular on whether GVCs increase risks and vulnerabilities to shocks. Questions are being raised about whether the gains from deepening and expanding international specialisation in GVCs are worth the associated risks, and whether more localised production would provide greater security against disruptions that can lead to shortages in supply and uncertainty for consumers and businesses.