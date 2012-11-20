Skip to main content
Selected Aspects of Household Savings in Germany

Evidence from Micro-Data
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zpt6w2k7h-en
Authors
Christina Kolerus, Isabell Koske, Felix Hüfner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kolerus, C., I. Koske and F. Hüfner (2012), “Selected Aspects of Household Savings in Germany: Evidence from Micro-Data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 999, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zpt6w2k7h-en.
