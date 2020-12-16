Skip to main content
Seizing the productive potential of digital change in Estonia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/999c7d5a-en
Authors
Damien Azzopardi, Patrick Lenain, Margit Molnar, Natia Mosiashvili, Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Azzopardi, D. et al. (2020), “Seizing the productive potential of digital change in Estonia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1639, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/999c7d5a-en.
