Sectoral and regional distribution of export shocks

What do two hundred thousand UK firm observations say?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5f21088-en
Authors
Rafal Kierzenkowski, Peter Gal, Gabor Fulop, Dorothee Flaig, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R. et al. (2018), “Sectoral and regional distribution of export shocks: What do two hundred thousand UK firm observations say?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1501, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e5f21088-en.
