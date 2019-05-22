Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Secretary-General's Report to Ministers 2019

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d4b4a55c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Secretary-General's Report to Ministers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Secretary-General's Report to Ministers 2019, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d4b4a55c-en.
Go to top