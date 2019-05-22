Secretary-General's Report to Ministers 2019

“In 2018, OECD’s commitment and dedication to promoting “better policies for better lives” was stronger than ever. As we look ahead, we will uphold the common values that define our Organisation: global openness, international co-operation, economic integration, mutual respect and cultural tolerance. We will continue to advance a more inclusive and sustainable growth model that responds to people’s needs.” Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General.

The OECD works on finding evidence-based solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. The OECD Secretary-General's annual report to ministers covers the OECD’s 2018 activities and some 2019 highlights. It describes the OECD’s work on economics, employment, education, the environment, and many other fields in the context of a rapidly changing world. It includes the activities of the Secretary-General and his office, as well as those ofOECD directorates, agencies, special entities and advisory committees. With almost 60 years of experience and insights, the OECD is one of the world’s largest and most trusted sources of comparable statistical data and research. It is also a unique forum and knowledge hub for exchange of experiences, best-practice sharing, and advice on public policies and global standard-setting.