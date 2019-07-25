This document suggests an Integrated Approach on Testing and Assessment (IATA) for serious eye damage and eye irritation hazard identification. The document also provides key information characteristics of each of the individual information sources comprising the IATA. Furthermore it provides guidance on how and when to integrate existing and/or newly generated information for decision making, including decisions on the need for further testing or final decisions on classification and labelling regarding the potential eye hazard effects of test chemicals.
Second Edition - Guidance Document on Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Serious Eye Damage and Eye Irritation
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024