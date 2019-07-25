Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Second Edition - Guidance Document on Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Serious Eye Damage and Eye Irritation

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/84b83321-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Second Edition - Guidance Document on Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Serious Eye Damage and Eye Irritation, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/84b83321-en.
Go to top