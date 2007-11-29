Skip to main content
Scope for the Use of Certain Old-Established Urban Transport Techniques (Trams and Trolley-Buses)

Report of the Thirty-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 24-25 March 1977
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105740-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1978), Scope for the Use of Certain Old-Established Urban Transport Techniques (Trams and Trolley-Buses): Report of the Thirty-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 24-25 March 1977, ECMT Round Tables, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105740-en.
