Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Scaling New Heights

Achievements and Future Challenges for Productivity Convergence in Lithuania
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2zcn3s8r-en
Authors
Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Westmore, B. (2016), “Scaling New Heights: Achievements and Future Challenges for Productivity Convergence in Lithuania”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1307, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2zcn3s8r-en.
Go to top