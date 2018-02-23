Skip to main content
Saving, investment, capital stock and current account projections in long-term scenarios

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aa519fc9-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette, Andrea De Mauro, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Guillemette, Y., A. De Mauro and D. Turner (2018), “Saving, investment, capital stock and current account projections in long-term scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1461, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa519fc9-en.
