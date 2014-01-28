Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Same Same but Different: School-to-work Transitions in Emerging and Advanced Economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbb2t1rcwc-en
Authors
Glenda Quintini, Sébastien Martin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Quintini, G. and S. Martin (2014), “Same Same but Different: School-to-work Transitions in Emerging and Advanced Economies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbb2t1rcwc-en.
Go to top