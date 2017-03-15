Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Safeguarding the Rights of Asian Migrant Workers from Home to the Workplace

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268937-en
Authors
Asian Development Bank Institute, International Labour Organization, OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ADBI/ILO/OECD (2017), Safeguarding the Rights of Asian Migrant Workers from Home to the Workplace, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268937-en.
Go to top