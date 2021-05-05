This joint study carried out by the OECD and UNHCR presents an overview of safe admission pathways used by persons of concern to UNHCR across specific population groups over the decade prior to the Covid crisis (2010-2019). The report shows an encouraging trend: over 1.5 million individuals arrived in OECD countries in the period, and the targets set in the Three-year Strategy for 2019 were met.
Safe Pathways for Refugees II
OECD-UNHCR Study on Third-country Solutions for Refugees: Admissions for family reunification, education, and employment purposes between 2010 and 2019