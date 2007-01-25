Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Russian Manufacturing and the Threat of ‘Dutch Disease'

A Comparison of Competitiveness Developments in Russian and Ukrainian Industry
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/322823013852
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Donato de Rosa, William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R., D. de Rosa and W. Tompson (2007), “Russian Manufacturing and the Threat of ‘Dutch Disease': A Comparison of Competitiveness Developments in Russian and Ukrainian Industry”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 540, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/322823013852.
Go to top