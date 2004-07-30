Road Safety Performance

The European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) has adopted a new approach to strengthening its work on road safety. It is now working to contribute more effectively to the debate on the improvement of road safety policies by conducting peer reviews of the measures and policies enacted by member countries.

Lithuania is the first country to undertake this type of review in the safety field. This review, carried out by experts from Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and the ECMT Secretariat, is an effective way for Lithuania to openly examine its policies and practices through detailed expert comment, discussion and insight on its activities.

The peer review process is used extensively within the OECD and its affiliated organisations, always originating at the request of the country being reviewed. Apart from providing an open appraisal of national policies, the review process should help relevant Ministries obtain needed resources and implement effective policies and practice.