Road Safety Performance

The Russian Federation has the highest road death rate of all ECMT member countries and contributes one third of all road deaths in these countries. This report finds that the problem is predominantly urban, concentrated in Russia's largest cities, and with particularly sharp increases in deaths and serious injuries experienced in the Moscow region. International experts who undertook this review confirm that substantial improvements in road safety can be achieved through concerted, sustained and evidence-based action, and they make a series of recommendations on how this can be done.