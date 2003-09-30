OECD reviews of national education policies provide a well-established means for member countries to engage their peers in reviewing their country’s policies. This report is divided into two parts: a background report, prepared by the Swiss authorities, and the OECD examiners’ report. This review makes recommendations for further improvements to the tertiary education system in Switzerland as it grapples with national and global challenges emerging from the transition to a knowledge society.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Tertiary Education in Switzerland 2003
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
