This review of education policies in Turkey takes place at a critical point in the nation’s history. An improving economy, greater governmental continuity and a more stable social environment, coupled with the extraordinary challenge of Turkey’s candidacy for EU accession, provide an unprecedented opportunity for a new phase of education reform. Over the past decade, Turkey has pursued a striking education reform agenda focused on implementing eight-year basic and compulsory education and increasing the participation of girls at the primary education level. The nation must now complement the drive for increasing enrolments and participation with efforts to improve quality. To reach the levels of education attainment and performance of the most advanced countries in Europe and OECD, Turkey must undertake sustained, multi-year, systemic reforms of its education system.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Basic Education in Turkey 2007
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 March 2022
-
15 March 2022
-
Report6 July 2020
-
10 January 2019
-
21 December 2018
-
Report27 July 2018
-
19 April 2018
-
Report30 November 2017
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023