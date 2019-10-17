Skip to main content
Review of national policy initiatives in support of digital and AI-driven innovation

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/15491174-en
Authors
Caroline Paunov, Sandra Planes-Satorra, Greta Ravelli
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Paunov, C., S. Planes-Satorra and G. Ravelli (2019), “Review of national policy initiatives in support of digital and AI-driven innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15491174-en.
