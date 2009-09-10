Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1ter Report: Chile

Chile signed the Convention on 17 December 1997 and deposited its instrument of ratification with the OECD Secretary-General on 18 April 2001. The implementing legislation, Law No. 19,829, entered into force on 8 October 2002. The Phase 1 review of Chile took place in 2004 and the Phase 2 review took place in 2007. In 2007, the Working Group was seriously concerned that Chile had not taken any steps to address the Working Group’s Phase 1 recommendations with regard to the responsibility of legal persons, sanctions, jurisdiction, bank secrecy or the foreign bribery offence. It commended that Chile take prompt action in order to achieve full compliance with Articles 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Convention. It also made specific recommendations.