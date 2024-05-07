Revenue Statistics in Latin America and the Caribbean 2024
Report
Revenue Statistics in Latin America and the Caribbean
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Highlights
-
Surge in oil and gas revenue drove up tax receipts in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022.Learn more
-
Discover highlights and key findings from this year's publication.Learn more
Data
-
Access source data for participating jurisdictions from the Latin American and Caribbean region.Learn more
-
Compare tax revenue statistics across participating Latin American and Caribbean jurisdictions.Learn more
-
Statistics on tax revenue are the foundation for the analysis of tax and customs policies. Comparable and reliable statistics are critical to undertaking such analysis and developing better tax policies. The Global Revenue Statistics Database is a major step forward in providing comparable and reliable tax revenue data for a large number of countries from all regions of the world.Learn more
Country summaries
-
Key findings for Antigua-and-BarbudaLearn more
-
Key findings for ArgentinaLearn more
-
Key findings for the BahamasLearn more
-
Key findings for BarbadosLearn more
-
Key findings for BelizeLearn more
-
Key findings for ChileLearn more
-
Key findings for ColombiaLearn more
-
Key findings for Costa RicaLearn more
-
Key findings for CubaLearn more
-
Key findings for Dominican RepublicLearn more
-
Key findings for EcuadorLearn more
-
Key findings for El SalvadorLearn more
-
Key findings for GuatemalaLearn more
-
Key findings for GuyanaLearn more
-
Key findings for HondurasLearn more
-
Key findings for JamaicaLearn more
-
Key findings for MexicoLearn more
-
Key findings for NicaraguaLearn more
-
Key findings for PanamaLearn more
-
Key findings for ParaguayLearn more
-
Key findings for PeruLearn more
-
Key findings for Saint LuciaLearn more
-
Key findings for Trinidad and TobagoLearn more
-
Key findings for UruguayLearn more