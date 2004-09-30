Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Restructuring Russia's Electricity Sector

Towards Effective Competition or Faux Liberalisation?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/271755770050
Authors
William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Tompson, W. (2004), “Restructuring Russia's Electricity Sector: Towards Effective Competition or Faux Liberalisation?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 403, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/271755770050.
Go to top