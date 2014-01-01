Responsible Business Conduct in Kazakhstan

In order to be able to contribute most effectively to sustainable development and inclusive growth through responsible business conduct (RBC), businesses first need to understand the specific RBC-related context in which they operate. This publication is a concise collection of basic RBC-related information that is intended to be used as a resource document primarily by investors operating in Kazakhstan, although government agencies, domestic enterprises, and civil society might also find it useful. Its objective is to provide information on the existing expectations on RBC in a specific context and on resources that could help investors overcome challenges in translating standards and principles into practice.