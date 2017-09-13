Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in South Sudan as a country of origin

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b2fd4cc-en
Authors
Susanna Morrison-Métois
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Morrison-Métois, S. (2017), “Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in South Sudan as a country of origin”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b2fd4cc-en.
Go to top