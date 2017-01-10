Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques, Part 4: Summary of Techniques for Estimating Releases of Chemicals from Products

The scope of this document is to identify relevant releases to the environment from the use phase of end-products, to present techniques to quantify the releases, as well as to provide information on how to include these releases into PRTRs. This document does not make specific recommendations on preferred estimation techniques; rather, it provides a catalogue of release and transfer estimation techniques available and summarises the pertinent information needed to apply them. Another aim of this project is to provide a listing of reports and other documentation describing the various methods being used in OECD countries to estimate releases of pollutants to air, water, and land.