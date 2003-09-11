Part 2 of the Resource Compendium specifically addresses estimation techniques for releases from diffuse sources, provides guidance and information on what techniques are available and notes the locations of where this information might be found. While this document is not a comprehensive guide of all techniques available and all source categories, it does provide a wide range of information about techniques currently used in a large number of OECD countries.
Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques, Part 2: Summary Of Techniques For Non-Point (Diffuse) Source – First edition
OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases