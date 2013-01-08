Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques, Part 1: Summary of Point Source Techniques - Second edition

The Resource Compendium provides information about release estimation techniques available in specific OECD countries. Development of the document entailed the collection and collation of information on release estimation techniques (RETs) currently accepted in OECD countries for use in a PRTR programme. This document is Part 1 of the Resource Compendium, focusing primarily on techniques used to quantify pollutants released from point sources. (This document was first published in 2002, and has now been updated to include new and additional information).