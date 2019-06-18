Reporting Tables – potential areas of work under SBSTA and options - Part I

The Modalities, Procedures and Guidelines (MPGs) adopted at COP24 in Katowice lay out rules for reporting and review under the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement. The Katowice decision on the MPGs requests the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) to develop Common Reporting Tables (CRTs) for the reporting of national GHG inventories and Common Tabular Format (CTFs) for information necessary to track progress towards NDCs, to be adopted by 2020. This paper analyses potential issues and options Parties may wish to consider when developing CRTs and CTFs. The widespread use of CTFs for tracking progress towards NDCs can potentially facilitate comparability and aggregation of data and information on collective progress in the future. This paper also develops options for CTFs for reporting on information necessary to track progress made in implementing and achieving NDCs and provides worked examples showing how these options could be used for different types of NDC targets.