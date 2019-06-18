Skip to main content
Reporting Tables – potential areas of work under SBSTA and options - Part I

GHG inventories and tracking progress towards NDCs
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f8a2a5da-en
Authors
Marcia Rocha
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Rocha, M. (2019), “Reporting Tables – potential areas of work under SBSTA and options - Part I: GHG inventories and tracking progress towards NDCs”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f8a2a5da-en.
