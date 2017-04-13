Skip to main content
Report on Considerations from Case Studies on Integrated Approaches for Testing and Assessment (IATA) - First Review Cycle (2015)

Case Studies on Grouping Methods as a Part of IATA
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274815-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
OECD (2017), Report on Considerations from Case Studies on Integrated Approaches for Testing and Assessment (IATA) - First Review Cycle (2015): Case Studies on Grouping Methods as a Part of IATA, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274815-en.
