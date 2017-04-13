Report on Considerations from Case Studies on Integrated Approaches for Testing and Assessment (IATA) - First Review Cycle (2015)

OECD member countries have been making efforts to expand the use of alternative methods in assessing chemicals. The OECD has been developing guidance documents and tools for the use of alternative methods such as (Q)SAR, chemical categories and Adverse Outcome Pathways (AOPs) as a part of Integrated Approaches for Testing and Assessment (IATA). There is a need for the investigation of the practical applicability of these methods/tools for different aspects of regulatory decision-making, and to build upon case studies and assessment experience across jurisdictions. The objective of the IATA Case Studies Project is to increase experience with the use of IATA by developing case studies, which constitute examples of predictions that are fit for regulatory use. The aim is to create common understanding of using novel methodologies and the generation of considerations/guidance stemming from these case studies. This document reports the learnings and lessons obtained from the review experience of the four case studies submitted to the 2015 review cycle of the IATA Case Studies project. The topics discussed in this document include the strongest aspects and uncertainties of each case study, and the document identifies areas for developing further guidance on IATA.