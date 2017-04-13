Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Report of the Workshop on a Framework for the Development and Use Of Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274747-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Report of the Workshop on a Framework for the Development and Use Of Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 215, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274747-en.
Go to top