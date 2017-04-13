This document is a report of the Workshop on a framework for the development and use of integrated approaches to testing and assessment which was held on 17-19 November 2014 in Crystal City VA, USA. This framework should provide guiding principles, and technical guidance on how results from alternative approaches (in silico, in chemico, in vitro including high throughput and high content test methods) should be interpreted for characterising (both qualitatively and quantitatively) the adverse effects in animals and humans and/ or the environment, so that they can be used for hazard identification, hazard characterisation and risk assessment. The workshop was organised in close cooperation with the World Health Organisation following a proposal from OECD member countries in June 2013.